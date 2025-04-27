Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,714 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $18,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

