Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $354,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,195. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

