Quarry LP Invests $565,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

