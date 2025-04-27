Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $457,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 35,374 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,073,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $497,434.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,810.85. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

