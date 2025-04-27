NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NiSource by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,352,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $348,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $227,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 271.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

