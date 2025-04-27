Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $514.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.39 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,454 shares of company stock worth $18,564,027 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.