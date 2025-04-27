Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184,809 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

