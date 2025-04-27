Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MO stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

