American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in American Express by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

American Express stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

