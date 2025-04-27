Oil Stocks To Watch Today – April 26th

ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Schlumberger, and O’Reilly Automotive are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $946.08. 2,886,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.68 and its 200 day moving average is $967.51. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $168.33. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $108.61. 11,244,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,929,851. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.69. 6,875,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.95. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. 9,598,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,347.00. 532,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,476. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,276.26. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,458.37.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

