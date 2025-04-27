Best Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, Vertiv, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $25.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,882,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,015,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,216,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,284,383. The stock has a market cap of $904.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $12.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.62. 3,956,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,003. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $149.42 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.90 and a 200-day moving average of $332.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 67.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 14,306,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. 11,244,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,929,851. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

See Also