Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,836 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV opened at $259.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

