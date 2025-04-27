Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $516,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

