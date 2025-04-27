Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 39,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.