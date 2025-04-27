212,900 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 212,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 198,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

