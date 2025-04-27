The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,471 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $185,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

