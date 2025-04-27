Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,085 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $66,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

