BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Position Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry LP’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 326,494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 69,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 16.15%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.