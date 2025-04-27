Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

