Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.37 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $32,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

