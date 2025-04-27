Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $726,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

