Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $41.91 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

