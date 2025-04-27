Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,672 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Betterment LLC owned 8.67% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $323,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $44.37 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.