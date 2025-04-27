KP Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

KP Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. KP Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.