KP Management LLC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KP Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

