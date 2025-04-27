Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.41. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.10.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

