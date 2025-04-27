Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $367.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

