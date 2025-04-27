Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 39,742 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 1.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,906,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,454,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 874,429 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.