Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,606.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,591.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,360.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

