Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is Tri Locum Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,048 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 4.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.