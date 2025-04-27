Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $634.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $725.69.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

