Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.