Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires 80,202 Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,202 shares during the period. Korro Bio accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 1.54% of Korro Bio worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Korro Bio by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.31. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

