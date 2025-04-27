Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 369,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,978,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 8.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.