Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of KBR worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.05 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

