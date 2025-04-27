Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,834,000 after buying an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after buying an additional 1,011,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.37 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

