Nebula Research & Development LLC Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 586.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

