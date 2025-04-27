6,250 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after buying an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

