Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

