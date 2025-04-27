Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 16,315 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.