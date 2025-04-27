Leslie Global Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

