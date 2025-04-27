Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VACH. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Get Voyager Acquisition alerts:

Voyager Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VACH opened at $10.26 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Voyager Acquisition Company Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.