Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 549,106 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 549,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Trump Media & Technology Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Trump Media & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after buying an additional 5,793,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

