Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 550,000 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

