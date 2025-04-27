Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after buying an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

