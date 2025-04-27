2,244 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $364.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average of $388.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

