Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

