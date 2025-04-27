Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

