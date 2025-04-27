Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,958 Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AVSU opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $69.65.
Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
