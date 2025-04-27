Betterment LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

